Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June we wrote: Holding above 15250 targets 15350/380 before a test of thisweek’s high at 15450/470....

We topped exactly here.

EuroStoxx 50 June broke the May low at 3884/80 to bottom exactly at the next targetof 3850/45. A 100 tick recovery followed.

FTSE 100 June first resistance at the 200 & 100 hour MAs at 6985/7000.

Daily analysis

Dax bounces back to last week’s high at 15450/470 before a retest of the all timehigh at 15529. A break higher this week targets 15580/595 then 15690/710.

Minor support at 15360/340. Strong support at 15240/190. Longs need stops below15150.

EuroStoxx through 4000 to retest 4025/35. A break higher targets 4050/55 then4100/10.

First support at 4000/3990 then a buying opportunity at 3960/50. Longs need stopsbelow 3940.

FTSE through resistance at 6985/7000 to target 7030/35 & 7075/85 before a retest ofthe 2021 high at 7133/43.

First support at 7000/6990 then strong support at 6955/45. Longs need stops below6930.

