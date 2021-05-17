Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June we wrote: Holding above 15250 targets 15350/380 before a test of thisweek’s high at 15450/470....
We topped exactly here.
EuroStoxx 50 June broke the May low at 3884/80 to bottom exactly at the next targetof 3850/45. A 100 tick recovery followed.
FTSE 100 June first resistance at the 200 & 100 hour MAs at 6985/7000.
Daily analysis
Dax bounces back to last week’s high at 15450/470 before a retest of the all timehigh at 15529. A break higher this week targets 15580/595 then 15690/710.
Minor support at 15360/340. Strong support at 15240/190. Longs need stops below15150.
EuroStoxx through 4000 to retest 4025/35. A break higher targets 4050/55 then4100/10.
First support at 4000/3990 then a buying opportunity at 3960/50. Longs need stopsbelow 3940.
FTSE through resistance at 6985/7000 to target 7030/35 & 7075/85 before a retest ofthe 2021 high at 7133/43.
First support at 7000/6990 then strong support at 6955/45. Longs need stops below6930.
