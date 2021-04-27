Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June barely moving now so we wait for a breakout of first resistance at 15290/330.

EuroStoxx 50 June bottomed exactly at first support at 3940/30.

FTSE 100 June making a break above strong resistance at 6900/6920 after holding here for a few days.

Daily analysis

Dax still holding first resistance at 15290/330. A break above 15360 targets 15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15770/790.

Holding first resistance at 15290/330 risks a retest of strong support at 15120/100. Longs need stops below 15070. Further losses meet strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower to targets 14820/800.

EuroStoxx holding first support at 3940/30 targets 3960/70 (hit again yesterday) before a retest of 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22 & 4032/35.

First support at 3945/35 could see a low for the day. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break below 3880 however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.

FTSE beats strong resistance at 6900/6920 targeting 6965/70 before a retest of resistance at 6990/7000.

First support at 6900/6880. A break below 6870 however risks a slide to 6840/35.

