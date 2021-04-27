Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June barely moving now so we wait for a breakout of first resistance at 15290/330.
EuroStoxx 50 June bottomed exactly at first support at 3940/30.
FTSE 100 June making a break above strong resistance at 6900/6920 after holding here for a few days.
Daily analysis
Dax still holding first resistance at 15290/330. A break above 15360 targets 15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15770/790.
Holding first resistance at 15290/330 risks a retest of strong support at 15120/100. Longs need stops below 15070. Further losses meet strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower to targets 14820/800.
EuroStoxx holding first support at 3940/30 targets 3960/70 (hit again yesterday) before a retest of 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
First support at 3945/35 could see a low for the day. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break below 3880 however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
FTSE beats strong resistance at 6900/6920 targeting 6965/70 before a retest of resistance at 6990/7000.
First support at 6900/6880. A break below 6870 however risks a slide to 6840/35.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.