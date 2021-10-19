DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax December saw a high for the day exactly at the only resistance of the day at 15550/590. Shorts worked perfectly as we hit 15410/390 for profit taking. An easy 140 ticks.
EuroStoxx 50 December longs at best support at 4125/15 worked perfectly as we bounce from 4119.
FTSE 100 December first support at 7185/75. Longs need stops below 7160. (A little tricky yesterday as we hit 7158 before the bounce).
Daily analysis
Dax again meets the only resistance of the day again at 15550/590. Shorts need stops above 15620. A break higher is a strong buy signal for the start of this week initially targeting 15700/750 & 15950/16000.
Any shorts at 15550/590 re-target 15490/470 & 15410/390 for profit taking. A low for the day here yesterday but a break below 15370 today targets a buying opportunity at 15300/260, with stops below 15220.
EuroStoxx longs at best support at 4125/15 target 4160/70. A break above 4180 targets 4190/95 today. Above 4200 targets 4215/20 & 4245/50.
Best support at 4125/15. Longs need stops below 4105.
FTSE holding first support at 7185/75 maintains the buy signal targeting 7260 & 7290/99.
First support at 7185/75. Longs need stops below 7160. Best support at 7125/15. Longs need stops below 7105.
Chart
