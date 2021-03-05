Dax

Dax 30 March bottomed exactly at first support at 13950/900 in the morning for abounce to minor resistance at 14040/070 & we topped exactly here. Unfortunately Icannot see a pattern or trend to trade (other than sideways).

Daily analysis

Dax retests first support at 13950/900. Holding here re-targets minor resistance at14040/070. A break higher allows a retest of the February/March high at 14185/195.A break above 14205 is a buy signal.

We bottomed exactly at first support at 13950/900. A break below 13850 howevertargets 13780/750 before last week’s low at 13655/635. Try longs with stops below13575.

