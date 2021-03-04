On Wednesday US tech stocks sold off, as a surge in bond yields weighed on sentiment. Investors dumped stocks with stretched valuations. The weakness has continued into Europe today and judging by the price action on the major indices, we could be heading towards some volatile times.
Among the major indices, the German DAX has provided its first major bearish sign. After hitting a new all-time high, the index closed below the opening price on Wednesday. This helped to created an inverted hammer off the all-time high and prior resistance around 14135 (see shaded area on chart):
Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingVew.com
The index has bounced off its lows, but now rallies into former support areas could be sold into.
So keep an eye on the DAX as it could drop sharply from here, potentially providing lots of bearish trade setups in the process.
The index will need to form a key bullish reversal signal at lower levels for me to now turn bullish again, or rally to a new all-time high to nullify the bearish signal that has just been created.
The weakness in the stock markets could hurt sentiment in other markets. This is why I decided to close two trades ahead of their targets for the private group:
The first trade that previously I had strong conviction on was the EUR/JPY. A few days ago it had bounced nicely off ST support at 128.20, as it continued to consolidate inside falling wedge on hourly. I thought that a breakout above this bullish continuation pattern could see rates climb towards 130.00 again and higher, as ECB QE purchases slowed last week despite concerns over rising yields. This is the chart I posted on twitter:
Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingVew.com
This is how the private group traded the EUR/JPY:
Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingVew.com
But because of concerns over a stock market sell-off, I decided to close this ahead of the target, still providing a good +60 pips:
Source: TradingCandles.com private Telegram group
The other trade we had open and decided to close because of the risk-off sentiment coming from the stock market was Brent crude oil.
After falling for 4 days, oil prices bounced back in mid-week ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. As prices broke above THIS trend line we issued a long signal for the private group:
Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingVew.com
However, fearing a potential drop in oil prices, this too was manually closed:
Source: TradingCandles.com private Telegram group
Now I don’t know if we have made the correct decisions here, as both Brent oil and EUR/JPY could ignore the stock markets and continue higher. But sometimes intervention is required, especially when you are not too sure. At the end of the day, a small profit is profit nonetheless.
But returning to the issue of DAX and the stock markets, you need to proceed with extra care if you are bullish or long. Patience is the key to success. Waiting for the dust to settle and the right moment is always more important than trying to be a hero and catching falling knives.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.2050 ahead of jobless claims, Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated close to 1.50%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims and stimulus news are also eyed.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).