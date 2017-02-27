DAX – plethora of strong supports contained pullback for now but daily Tenkan-sen caps recovery

DAX

Near-term price action is holding between daily Kijun-sen (11744) and Tenkan-sen line (11858) after last week's quick pullback on failure to sustain break above 12000 barrier.

Overall picture remains bullish and sees scope for fresh attempts higher while daily Kijun-sen holds, with firm break above Tenkan-sen (that caps today's action) required to confirm scenario.

Otherwise, the downside would remain vulnerable of deeper correction of 11459/12028 upleg.

Loss of Kijun-sen support would signal fresh weakness, while break below 11676 (Fibo 61.8% of 11459/12028) is needed to confirm reversal from 12028 and expose next strong support at 11539 (top of rising daily cloud) that underpins the action since early Dec 2016.

Res: 11858; 11909; 12000; 12028

Sup: 11800; 11744; 11676; 11539