DAX – plethora of strong supports contained pullback for now but daily Tenkan-sen caps recovery
DAX
Near-term price action is holding between daily Kijun-sen (11744) and Tenkan-sen line (11858) after last week's quick pullback on failure to sustain break above 12000 barrier.
Overall picture remains bullish and sees scope for fresh attempts higher while daily Kijun-sen holds, with firm break above Tenkan-sen (that caps today's action) required to confirm scenario.
Otherwise, the downside would remain vulnerable of deeper correction of 11459/12028 upleg.
Loss of Kijun-sen support would signal fresh weakness, while break below 11676 (Fibo 61.8% of 11459/12028) is needed to confirm reversal from 12028 and expose next strong support at 11539 (top of rising daily cloud) that underpins the action since early Dec 2016.
Res: 11858; 11909; 12000; 12028
Sup: 11800; 11744; 11676; 11539
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.