DAX

Germany’s blue-chip DAX index surged to new record high in European trading on Thursday, lifted by autos, banks and miners (Volkswagen shares are on track for the best week on record) as Fed’s dovish stance boosted global risk mode.

Wednesday’s bullish acceleration signaled an end of brief consolidation, seen in past our days, with today’s gap-higher opening and fresh extension higher, point to bullish continuation.

Bulls eye Fibo projections at 15201 (123.6%) and 16058 (161.8%), as daily studies maintain strong bullish momentum, while positive sentiment offsets warning signals from overextended daily techs.

Wednesday’s high (14681) offers immediate support, followed by the upper 20-d Bollinger band (14592) and rising 10DMA (14500) which needs to contain potential dips and keep bulls intact.

Res: 14780; 14854; 14970; 15201.
Sup: 14681; 14592; 14500; 14405.

GER30

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD retreats ahead of Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD trades around 1.1950, reversing some of the post-FOMC rise towards 1.20. The Fed pledged to keep loose policy for longer. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE

GBP/USD slips as US yields rise, ahead of BOE

GBP/USD has dropped from the highs above 1.40 after US ten-year yields jumped to 1.70% in a counter move to the Fed's dovish decision. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and acknowledge better prospects.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields

XAU/USD defends $1730 despite surging Treasury yields

Gold attempts a tepid bounce above $1730 after a knee-jerk slide. A sudden upsurge in the Treasury yields tempered gold’s upside. XAU/USD holds onto 100-HMA ahead of the US economic data.

Gold News

Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing

Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing

Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.

Read more

Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?

Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?

The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location