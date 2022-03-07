DAX
Dax index opened with gap-lower on Monday and broke below 13000 marks to hit 1650, the lowest since November 2020, driven by fresh wave of risk aversion.
Global markets panicked after the US and Western allies announced plans to impose a ban on importing Russian energy products, which were so far excluded from the wide package of sanctions.
The news sent shockwaves across the markets and raised fears that such measure could strongly hurt bloc’s economy, heavily dependent on Russian energy and significantly slow economic growth, as record inflation could rise further.
The index extends steep fall into third straight week, following nearly 8% drop last week and break of key technical supports at 13668 and 13101 (base of thick weekly cloud / Fibo 38.2% of 7940/1629 rally) that generated strong bearish signal, adding to negative outlook, as global migration from riskier assets into safety accelerates on the latest signals of possible deepening of crisis.
Bears focus initial target at 12116 (50% retracement of 7940/16292) and could extend towards 11314 (Oct 2020 through), with limited upticks on oversold conditions to provide better levels for re-entering bearish market.
Res: 12801; 12959; 13101; 13668.
Sup: 12423; 12116; 12000; 11314.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.