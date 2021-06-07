Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June longs at best support at 15510/490 worked perfectly with a 150 bounce 15656.

EuroStoxx 50 June finally reached our target of 4100/10 & topped exactly here. We bottomed exactly at best support at 4060/50 on Thursday to retest 4100 on Friday.

FTSE 100 June held 6 ticks above our buying opportunity at 7030/20 on Friday.

Daily analysis

Dax meets minor resistance at the next target of 15690/710. We topped exactly here on Friday. A break higher is expected this week targeting 15750/760 & 17790/800.

Downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend with support at 16640/630 &1590/580. Best support this week at 15540/520. Longs need stops below 15500.

EuroStoxx holding best support at 4060/50 re-targets 4100/10. Obviously, this is the level to beat today for a buy signal targeting 4130/35 & 4160/65.

Best support AGAIN at 4060/50. Longs need stops below 4040. Next target & support at 4010/3990.

FTSE bounced back to 7083. Further gains can target last week’s high at 7110/20before Key resistance at the 2021 high at 7133/43. A break higher is a buy signal of course targeting 7185/95, perhaps as far as 7220/25.

A buying opportunity at 7040/20. A break lower can test 200 week moving average support at 6965/45. Longs need stops below 3-month trend line support at 6925.

Chart