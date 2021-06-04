Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June longs at best support at 15510/490 worked perfectly with a 150 bounce to 15656.
EuroStoxx 50 June finally reached our target of 4100/10 & topped exactly here. We bottomed exactly at best support at 4060/50 again yesterday.
FTSE 100 June collapsed to our buying opportunity at 7030/20. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce from 7010 to 7070.
Daily analysis
Dax meets minor resistance at the next target of 15690/710. Best support at15510/490 again today. Longs need stops below 15460. The next target is 15420/400.
First resistance at 15690/710. A break higher targets 15750/760 & 17790/800.
EuroStoxx holding best support at 4060/50 re-targets 4100/10. A break higher targets 4130/35 & 4160/65.
Best support AGAIN at 4060/50. Longs need stops below 4035. Next target & support 4010/3990.
FTSE has bounced back to 7060/70. Holding here risks a retest of our buying opportunity at 7030/20. Stop below 7000. A break lower to can target 6965/45, perhaps as far as 3-month trend line support at 6920/15.
Key resistance at the 2021 high at 7133/43. A break higher is a buy signal of course targeting 7185/95, perhaps as far as 7220/25.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
