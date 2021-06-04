Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June longs at best support at 15510/490 worked perfectly with a 150 bounce to 15656.

EuroStoxx 50 June finally reached our target of 4100/10 & topped exactly here. We bottomed exactly at best support at 4060/50 again yesterday.

FTSE 100 June collapsed to our buying opportunity at 7030/20. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce from 7010 to 7070.

Daily analysis

Dax meets minor resistance at the next target of 15690/710. Best support at15510/490 again today. Longs need stops below 15460. The next target is 15420/400.

First resistance at 15690/710. A break higher targets 15750/760 & 17790/800.

EuroStoxx holding best support at 4060/50 re-targets 4100/10. A break higher targets 4130/35 & 4160/65.

Best support AGAIN at 4060/50. Longs need stops below 4035. Next target & support 4010/3990.

FTSE has bounced back to 7060/70. Holding here risks a retest of our buying opportunity at 7030/20. Stop below 7000. A break lower to can target 6965/45, perhaps as far as 3-month trend line support at 6920/15.

Key resistance at the 2021 high at 7133/43. A break higher is a buy signal of course targeting 7185/95, perhaps as far as 7220/25.

