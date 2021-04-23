Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June bottomed exactly at support at 15120/100. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 15290/330. We topped 25 ticks above here.

EuroStoxx 50 June bottomed exactly at strong support at 3900/3890 & longs worked perfectly on the bounce to 3955. Yesterday we continued higher to 3974.

FTSE 100 June topped exactly at strong resistance at 6900/6920. Holding here risks the formation of a head & shoulders reversal pattern.

Daily analysis

Dax longs tests first resistance at 15290/330. A break above 15360 targets15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15800/850.

Holding first resistance at 15290/330 risks a retest of strong support at 15120/100. Longs need stops below 15070. Further losses meet the strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower to targets 14820/800.

EuroStoxx holding first support at 3940/30 targets 3960/70 before a retest of3990/4000. Further gains target 4018/22 & 4032/35.

First support at 3940/30. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break below 3880however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.

FTSE holding strong resistance at 6900/6920. Holding here risks the formation of ahead & shoulders reversal pattern. Shorts need stops above 6935. A break higher targets 6965/70 before a retest of resistance at 6990/7000.

Shorts at strong resistance at 6900/6920 target 6870/60 (hit), perhaps as far as 6840/35. Strong support at 6790/80. Longs need stops below 6770. A break lower targets 6735/30. Best support then at 6665/35. Longs need stops below 6615.

