Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June bottomed exactly at support at 15120/100. Longs worked perfectly on the bounce to first resistance at 15290/330. We topped 25 ticks above here.
EuroStoxx 50 June bottomed exactly at strong support at 3900/3890 & longs worked perfectly on the bounce to 3955. Yesterday we continued higher to 3974.
FTSE 100 June topped exactly at strong resistance at 6900/6920. Holding here risks the formation of a head & shoulders reversal pattern.
Daily analysis
Dax longs tests first resistance at 15290/330. A break above 15360 targets15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15800/850.
Holding first resistance at 15290/330 risks a retest of strong support at 15120/100. Longs need stops below 15070. Further losses meet the strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break lower to targets 14820/800.
EuroStoxx holding first support at 3940/30 targets 3960/70 before a retest of3990/4000. Further gains target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
First support at 3940/30. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break below 3880however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
FTSE holding strong resistance at 6900/6920. Holding here risks the formation of ahead & shoulders reversal pattern. Shorts need stops above 6935. A break higher targets 6965/70 before a retest of resistance at 6990/7000.
Shorts at strong resistance at 6900/6920 target 6870/60 (hit), perhaps as far as 6840/35. Strong support at 6790/80. Longs need stops below 6770. A break lower targets 6735/30. Best support then at 6665/35. Longs need stops below 6615.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3850 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is off the highs, falling back towards 1.3850, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat UK Retail Sales and PMIs amid Brexit jitters. The US dollar's sell-off helps limit the downside.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.