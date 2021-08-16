DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 September higher as expected through 15870/890 to hit the targets of 15920/940 & 15990, before a new all-time high at 16024 on Friday.
EuroStoxx 50 September higher for 9 days in a row, through strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal.
FTSE 100 September just 20 ticks from next target & 2021 high at 7207/17.
Daily analysis
Dax through 15770/800 for a buy signal, initially targeting 15870/890, 15920/940 & 15990, as we look for 16100/110 today. Further gains this week target 16210/230.
Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15890/870 than better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730. Strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15595.
EuroStoxx September beats strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal initially targeting 4260/65...although on Friday we only reached 4238.
Minor support at 4215/05. Better support at 4165/55. Longs need stops below 4145.
FTSE September longs at strong support at 7030/20 hit the targets of 7080/90 & 7135/45 as we look for a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17, reaching 7188 on Friday. Obviously, this is the main challenge for bulls today. A break above 7230 is a new buy signal initially targeting 7290/7310.
First support at 7150, better support at 7130/20. If we unexpectedly continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 7085/75, stop below 7060.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
