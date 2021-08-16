DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE

Dax 30 September higher as expected through 15870/890 to hit the targets of 15920/940 & 15990, before a new all-time high at 16024 on Friday.

EuroStoxx 50 September higher for 9 days in a row, through strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal.

FTSE 100 September just 20 ticks from next target & 2021 high at 7207/17.

Daily analysis

Dax through 15770/800 for a buy signal, initially targeting 15870/890, 15920/940 & 15990, as we look for 16100/110 today. Further gains this week target 16210/230.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 15890/870 than better support at 15800/770. Longs need stops below 15730. Strong support at 15670/630. Stop below 15595.

EuroStoxx September beats strong resistance at 4200/05 for a strong buy signal initially targeting 4260/65...although on Friday we only reached 4238.

Minor support at 4215/05. Better support at 4165/55. Longs need stops below 4145.

FTSE September longs at strong support at 7030/20 hit the targets of 7080/90 & 7135/45 as we look for a retest the 2021 high at 7207/17, reaching 7188 on Friday. Obviously, this is the main challenge for bulls today. A break above 7230 is a new buy signal initially targeting 7290/7310.

First support at 7150, better support at 7130/20. If we unexpectedly continue lower look for a buying opportunity at 7085/75, stop below 7060.

