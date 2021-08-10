Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September hovers just below strong resistance at the all time high at 15770/800 to target 15700/690. We bottomed exactly here.
EuroStoxx 50 September edging higher to 4184.
FTSE 100 September longs at strong support at 7030/20 worked perfectly as we bottomed exactly here & shot higher to the next target of 7080/90
Daily analysis
Dax key resistance at the all time high at 15770/800. Obviously a sustained break above 15820 is a buy signal, initially targeting 15870/890 then 15920/940 & 15990.
Holding strong resistance at the all time high at 15770/800 targets 15700/690 (we bottomed exactly here), perhaps as far as first support at 15600/570. Longs need stops below 15530.
EuroStoxx September reaches 4184 before strong resistance at 4200/05. Shorts need stops above 4210. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting 4260/65.
Minor support at 4160/50. Better support at 4120/15. Longs need stops below 4100.
FTSE September longs at strong support at 7030/20 hit the target of 7080/90. We topped exactly here. On a break above 7100 look for 7135/45. Above 7155 can retest the 2021 high at 4207/17.
Strong support at 7030/20 & strong support at 6995/85. Longs need stops below 6975.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
