Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September hovers just below strong resistance at the all time high at 15770/800 to target 15700/690. We bottomed exactly here.

EuroStoxx 50 September edging higher to 4184.

FTSE 100 September longs at strong support at 7030/20 worked perfectly as we bottomed exactly here & shot higher to the next target of 7080/90

Daily analysis

Dax key resistance at the all time high at 15770/800. Obviously a sustained break above 15820 is a buy signal, initially targeting 15870/890 then 15920/940 & 15990.

Holding strong resistance at the all time high at 15770/800 targets 15700/690 (we bottomed exactly here), perhaps as far as first support at 15600/570. Longs need stops below 15530.

EuroStoxx September reaches 4184 before strong resistance at 4200/05. Shorts need stops above 4210. A break higher is a strong buy signal initially targeting 4260/65.

Minor support at 4160/50. Better support at 4120/15. Longs need stops below 4100.

FTSE September longs at strong support at 7030/20 hit the target of 7080/90. We topped exactly here. On a break above 7100 look for 7135/45. Above 7155 can retest the 2021 high at 4207/17.

Strong support at 7030/20 & strong support at 6995/85. Longs need stops below 6975.

