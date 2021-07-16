Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 September held resistance at the June high at 15800/805 targeting best support at 15610/590. Longs need stops below 15570.
EuroStoxx 50 September topped exactly at strong resistance at 4080/90 with shorts offered a minimum of 30 ticks on the slide to 4060/50.
FTSE 100 September reversed from minor resistance at 7045/55 & collapsed through minor support at 7010/00 targeting 6975/65 & minor support at 6935/25.
Daily analysis
Dax bottomed exactly at best support at 15610/590. Longs need stops below 15570.A break lower risks a slide to 15490/470. Longs need stops below 15440. Further losses risk a retest of the June & July low at 15290/255.
Longs at best support at 15610/590 target 15700/710 before strong resistance June high at 15800/80. Shorts need stops above 15830. Obviously a break above here is a medium-term buy signal today initially targeting 16000/16100.
EuroStoxx September held strong resistance at 4080/90 targeting 4060/50. Holding below here targets 4020, perhaps as far as 4000/3990. On further losses look for a retest of 3940/35. A break below 3930 is a sell signal targeting 3910 & 3885/80.
Strong resistance at 4080/90. Stop above 4100. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4120/25 & 4145/50.
FTSE September collapsed to minor support at 6935/25 & bottomed exactly here. Below 6910 tests the June low at 6880/70. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for the start of next week.
First resistance at 7000/7020. Strong resistance at 7045/55. Shorts need stops above 7070.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
