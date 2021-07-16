Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 September held resistance at the June high at 15800/805 targeting best support at 15610/590. Longs need stops below 15570.

EuroStoxx 50 September topped exactly at strong resistance at 4080/90 with shorts offered a minimum of 30 ticks on the slide to 4060/50.

FTSE 100 September reversed from minor resistance at 7045/55 & collapsed through minor support at 7010/00 targeting 6975/65 & minor support at 6935/25.

Daily analysis

Dax bottomed exactly at best support at 15610/590. Longs need stops below 15570.A break lower risks a slide to 15490/470. Longs need stops below 15440. Further losses risk a retest of the June & July low at 15290/255.

Longs at best support at 15610/590 target 15700/710 before strong resistance June high at 15800/80. Shorts need stops above 15830. Obviously a break above here is a medium-term buy signal today initially targeting 16000/16100.

EuroStoxx September held strong resistance at 4080/90 targeting 4060/50. Holding below here targets 4020, perhaps as far as 4000/3990. On further losses look for a retest of 3940/35. A break below 3930 is a sell signal targeting 3910 & 3885/80.

Strong resistance at 4080/90. Stop above 4100. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4120/25 & 4145/50.

FTSE September collapsed to minor support at 6935/25 & bottomed exactly here. Below 6910 tests the June low at 6880/70. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for the start of next week.

First resistance at 7000/7020. Strong resistance at 7045/55. Shorts need stops above 7070.

