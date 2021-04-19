Dax, EuroStoxx, FTSE

Dax 30 June finally moved beating the all time high at 15310/338 to target15420/440 & 15500/520. In fact we topped exactly here.

EuroStoxx 50 June beat hits the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend to targetresistance at 3980/85. However we continued higher to 4000.

FTSE 100 June hit 7000.

Daily analysis

Dax hit our upper target of 15500/520 & topped exactly here. Further gains are likelyin the bull trend targeting 15650/700 & resistance at 15800/850.

Again, downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severelyoverbought conditions. Very minor support at 15445/425 then strong support at15340/300. Longs need stops below 15250.

EuroStoxx hits 4000! Further gains target 4018/22 & 4032/35.

Below 3988 risks a slide to 3975/70. Strong support at 3945/40.

FTSE beat 6950/60 & closed the week above the 100 week moving average at6980/85 after hitting 7000. A break above 7000 targets 7035/45 & 7090/95.

First support at 6970/60 but below 6950 risks a slide to 6910/6890.

Chart