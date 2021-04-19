Dax, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 June finally moved beating the all time high at 15310/338 to target15420/440 & 15500/520. In fact we topped exactly here.
EuroStoxx 50 June beat hits the next target of 3940/45 in the bull trend to targetresistance at 3980/85. However we continued higher to 4000.
FTSE 100 June hit 7000.
Daily analysis
Dax hit our upper target of 15500/520 & topped exactly here. Further gains are likelyin the bull trend targeting 15650/700 & resistance at 15800/850.
Again, downside is expected to be limited in the bull trend despite severelyoverbought conditions. Very minor support at 15445/425 then strong support at15340/300. Longs need stops below 15250.
EuroStoxx hits 4000! Further gains target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
Below 3988 risks a slide to 3975/70. Strong support at 3945/40.
FTSE beat 6950/60 & closed the week above the 100 week moving average at6980/85 after hitting 7000. A break above 7000 targets 7035/45 & 7090/95.
First support at 6970/60 but below 6950 risks a slide to 6910/6890.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.