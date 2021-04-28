Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June barely moving as we held a 144 tick range so far this week. We wait for the breakout of first resistance at 15290/330.
EuroStoxx 50 June holding a 25 tick range so far this week.
FTSE 100 June making a break above strong resistance at 6900/6920 but only reached 6944. We could still be forming a right shoulder to a head & shoulders reversal pattern.
Daily analysis
Dax still holding first resistance at 15290/330. A break above 15360 targets15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15770/790.
Holding first resistance at 15290/330 risks a retest of strong support at 15120/100. Longs need stops below 15070. Further losses meet strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break is lower to targets 14820/800.
EuroStoxx holding first support at 3940/30 targets 3960/70 before a retest of3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22 & 4032/35.
First support at 3945/35 could see a low for the day. Strong support again at3900/3890. A break below 3880 however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
FTSE holding first support at 6900/6880 allows a recovery to 6940/45, perhaps as far as 6965/70 before a retest of resistance at 6990/7000.
First support at 6900/6880. A break below 6870 however risks a slide to 6840/35.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
