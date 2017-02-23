DAX is probing above 12000 barrier but overbought daily studies require caution

DAX

Dax is attempting to sustain break above psychological 12000 barrier that was cracked yesterday, on extension of Tuesday’s strong rally from 11794 to 11994 (the biggest one-day gains since 25 Jan).

Strong bullish sentiment could drive the price towards Fibo projection targets at 12059 and 12161 in extension, however bulls may be deflated by overbought daily studies that warn of correction, but no firmer bearish signals seen so far.

Rising daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 11845) is expected to contain corrective dips.

Res: 12028; 12059; 12100; 12161

Sup: 12000; 11893; 11845; 11794