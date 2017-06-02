DAX is congested between 30/10SMA’s; RSI/MACD bearish divergence maintains risk of deeper correction

DAX

Dax recovered quickly after today's dip to 11565, the lowest level in one week, but near-term price action remains directionless within 11600/1170 range, defined by daily 30 and 10 SMA's respectively.

Near-term studies are neutral/bearish, while daily technicals remain bullishly aligned.

Bounce from 11534 (31 Jan low/bottom of pullback from 11893 peak) generated initial signal that correction might be over, but firm break above 11700 pivot (10SMA) is needed to confirm scenario.

On the other side, bearish RSI/MACD divergence on daily chart, maintains downside risk.

Sustained break below 11534/500 zone is needed to signal stronger correction of 10420/11893 upleg and open strong supports at 11400 (higher base) and 11330 (Fibo 38.2% of 10420/11893 upleg).

Res: 11700; 11756; 11808; 11854

Sup: 11598; 11565; 11534; 11500