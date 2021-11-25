Global stocks were relatively positive on Thursday as the market reflected on the relatively positive economic data from the United States. In Europe, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.15% while in Germany and France, the DAX and CAC 40 indices rose by more than 0.50%. In the US, futures tied to the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 indices rose by more than 0.30%. American futures will see little action today since the country is celebrating Thanksgiving. Data published on Wednesday showed that the US labour market was tightening while a key inflation gauge rose to the highest level since the early 90s.
The New Zealand dollar stabilised as the market reflected on the relatively hawkish RBNZ interest rate decision and strong economic data. On Wednesday, the RBNZ decided to implement the second rate hike this year. It also hinted that it would hike interest rates about 3 times by 2024. Also, the RBNZ said that it expects that the headline inflation will cross 5% soon and then return to about 2% by 2023. In a report published earlier today, the country’s statistics agency said that exports rose to more than $5.35 billion in October while imports rose to more than $6 billion.
The euro wavered against the US dollar as the market assessed the potential policies by the incoming German government. Olaf Scholz will become the country’s first new chancellor in more than 16 years. In a statement, he pledged to launch major investments in the country. His coalition with greens means that the government will also invest in clean energy. The currency also wavered after the relatively weak German GDP data. The numbers showed that the economy expanded by 1.7% in the third quarter. This was a lower number than the median estimate of 1.8%.
NZD/USD
The NZDUSD pair is trading at 0.6870, which is slightly above this week’s low of 0.6857. This price was important since the pair struggled to move below it on September 29th. The pair has managed to move below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages while the MACD has moved below the neutral level. It is also below the dots of the parabolic SAR. Therefore, the pair will likely remain in a holding pattern for the rest of the week.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few weeks. The pair has managed to move below the important support at 1.1693, which was the lowest level since March this year. It has also dropped below the 25-day moving average while the RSI and Stochastic have moved to the oversold level. Therefore, there is a likelihood that a relief rally will happen in the coming days.
USD/JPY
The USDJPY pair has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few weeks. It managed to move above the key resistance level at 114.71, which was the highest level in October. It has also risen above the 25-day moving average. It is also between the middle and the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. The pair will likely keep rising as the divergence between the Fed and BOJ widens.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1200 in quiet day
EUR/USD is clinging to modest recovery gains above 1.1200 on Thursday as trading conditions thin out due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank's (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Account offered no fresh insights into the ECB's policy outlook.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.3330
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure during the European trading hours and erased the daily recovery gains to turn flat on the day below 1.3330. BoE Governor Bailey is scheduled to deliver a speech later in the day.
Gold: $1,800 likely to cap XAU/USD’s road to recovery
The precious metal is in the green zone for the first time this week, attempting to recover a part of Wednesday’s sell-off to three-week lows of $1,779. Thanksgiving Holiday in the US offers little motivation to the dollar bulls.
Money flows back into cryptos
BTC price sees an uptick forming a bullish breakout towards $65,087. ETH price sees bulls preparing breakout towards $4,646. XRP price is stuck in a bearish triangle, but bulls are stepping up their game.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.