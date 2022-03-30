European stocks retreated over concerns of the region’s energy sector. A crisis has emerged after Russia announced that it will only accept rubles for its gas shipments. In a statement today, Germany announced that it will take its formal step towards gas rationing as it braces itself for a potential hit in deliveries from Russia. Germany buys about 40% of all its natural gas from Russia and there is a growing challenge of sourcing from other countries. By triggering the law, a crisis team from the economics ministry, energy regulator, and the private sector will monitor imports and storage. If supplies fall, the government will cut supplies to some sectors and give preference to households. The DAX index declined by over 1%.
The euro rose and then retreated slightly even after the mixed economic data from Europe. According to the European Commission, the bloc’s service sentiment improved from 12.9 to 14.4 while industrial sentiment fell from 14.1 to 10.4. Industries showed weak sentiment as concerns over rising costs and parts shortages remained. Meanwhile, consumer confidence declined to -18.7. Analysts caution that the shock to the European economy could be substantial considering that energy costs have moved sharply higher due to the crisis in Ukraine.
The US dollar was little changed as investors continued focusing on the negotiations on Ukraine. There are concerns that the two sides will not reach a deal anytime soon. The currency also wavered after the latest economic data from the US. According to ADP, the nonfarm employment increased by 455k in March as the labor market continued tightening. This data came two days ahead of the official non-farm payrolls data. Additional data showed that the country’s GDP expanded by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The other key events to watch today will be the latest US oil inventories data.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1161, which was the highest level since March 1st. On the four-hour chart, the pair then moved slightly below the important support level at 1.1138, which was the highest point on March 17th. It also moved along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands and is slightly below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also moved slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend in the near term.
USD/CHF
The USDCHF pair declined to a multi-week low of 0.9240, which was the lowest level since March 11. It managed to move below the important support level at 0.9261, which was the lowest point last week. It is along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands while the MACD and the RSI pointed downwards. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair will be lower. The next key support to watch will be at 0.9200.
GER30
The German DAX index declined to a low of 14,609, which was lower than this week’s high of €14,930. It has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bullish sign. It also moved above the ascending trendline while the Demarker indicator moved below the overbought level. Therefore, the index will likely resume the bullish trend and retest this month’s high.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD takes a breather above 0.7500
The AUD/USD pair hovers near a five-month high struck on Monday, underpinned by a weaker greenback despite the deterioration in markets mood. AUD/USD consolidates in a tight range above 0.7500, waiting for a fresh catalyst to take the YTD highs.
EUR/USD holds onto daily gains around 1.1150
EUR/USD rose sharply on Wednesday amid broad US dollar weakness and reached a fresh 4-week high during the New York session at 1.1170. The pair holds onto decent gains around 1.1150 into Thursday’s Asian session as investors continue to focus on Russia – Ukraine negotiations.
XAUUSD grinds higher as the mood sours
Gold is up on Wednesday, trading at around $1,934. The markets’ optimism eased as Russia is not willing to discuss Crimea’s status, while the de-escalation allegedly vowed in Tuesday’s talks has not taken place. The Kremlin said that they do not see material ground for a breakthrough in negotiations.
Why the $3,500 resistance level is the biggest challenge for Ethereum
Ethereum price action looks poised to take a breather before continuing its spectacular run. After two consecutive days of late-session selling pressure, buyers appear apprehensive for the first time in over three weeks.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday