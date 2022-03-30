European stocks retreated over concerns of the region’s energy sector. A crisis has emerged after Russia announced that it will only accept rubles for its gas shipments. In a statement today, Germany announced that it will take its formal step towards gas rationing as it braces itself for a potential hit in deliveries from Russia. Germany buys about 40% of all its natural gas from Russia and there is a growing challenge of sourcing from other countries. By triggering the law, a crisis team from the economics ministry, energy regulator, and the private sector will monitor imports and storage. If supplies fall, the government will cut supplies to some sectors and give preference to households. The DAX index declined by over 1%.

The euro rose and then retreated slightly even after the mixed economic data from Europe. According to the European Commission, the bloc’s service sentiment improved from 12.9 to 14.4 while industrial sentiment fell from 14.1 to 10.4. Industries showed weak sentiment as concerns over rising costs and parts shortages remained. Meanwhile, consumer confidence declined to -18.7. Analysts caution that the shock to the European economy could be substantial considering that energy costs have moved sharply higher due to the crisis in Ukraine.

The US dollar was little changed as investors continued focusing on the negotiations on Ukraine. There are concerns that the two sides will not reach a deal anytime soon. The currency also wavered after the latest economic data from the US. According to ADP, the nonfarm employment increased by 455k in March as the labor market continued tightening. This data came two days ahead of the official non-farm payrolls data. Additional data showed that the country’s GDP expanded by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The other key events to watch today will be the latest US oil inventories data.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair rose to a high of 1.1161, which was the highest level since March 1st. On the four-hour chart, the pair then moved slightly below the important support level at 1.1138, which was the highest point on March 17th. It also moved along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands and is slightly below the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also moved slightly below the overbought level. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend in the near term.

The USDCHF pair declined to a multi-week low of 0.9240, which was the lowest level since March 11. It managed to move below the important support level at 0.9261, which was the lowest point last week. It is along the lower side of the Bollinger Bands while the MACD and the RSI pointed downwards. Therefore, the path of the least resistance for the pair will be lower. The next key support to watch will be at 0.9200.

GER30

The German DAX index declined to a low of 14,609, which was lower than this week’s high of €14,930. It has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern, which is usually a bullish sign. It also moved above the ascending trendline while the Demarker indicator moved below the overbought level. Therefore, the index will likely resume the bullish trend and retest this month’s high.