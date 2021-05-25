The DAX has been the outperformer on a largely slow day, with the German Ifo hitting a two-year high. On the UK front, reflation stocks have performed well, while miners continue to lose ground.
- Markets tread water, although DAX hits new high after strong Ifo reading
- Reopening trade in play as markets predict 21 June date remains in play
- Miners on the back foot as Chinese target commodity prices
A somewhat uninspiring day for global markets has seen marginal gains in the US, while the FTSE 100 lags its Western peers. Despite projections of sharp upside for growth and inflation over the coming months, we have seen the US 10-year yield dip back below the 1.6% handle today. The decline in yields highlights the feeling that above-target inflation could be fleeting, with the Fed unwilling to act off temporary pandemic-led shifts in prices. The DAX has been the outperformer on the day, with the index hitting a record high after the German Ifo business climate survey produced the best reading in two-years.
The reopening trade appears to be well and good according to today’s major movers, with gains across the likes of Card Factory, Cineworld, Carnival and IAG all helping to support the FTSE 350 index. While the UK government has taken a somewhat stringent approach to international travel, speculation that we could see travel to Spain reopen in early June does add the possibility of a while raft of routes coming back into play. With Boris Johnson expected to push ahead with the 21 June reopening date the risks associated with the rise in the Indian variant appear to be subsiding. Instead Johnson looks likely to impose region restrictions where necessary, with the PM likely to see that 21 June date as a key target to hammer home just how well his government has dealt with the virus.
Mining stocks remain on the back foot today, with a recent Chinese bid to depress commodity prices dealing a blow to sentiment in the sector. The impact of higher commodity prices will be felt most keenly by the Chinese, and thus their bid to reign in any manipulative practises could put pressure on producers to release any built up stocks. While Covid has added a level of complexity to the supply picture, the question from here is just how much of this rise in commodity prices is down to manipulation, and how much is simple supply and demand dynamics. Meanwhile, lumber prices have dipped lower once again today, with a sharp decline in new home sales sparking fears that house building could slow in the US.
