Euro Stock Video Market Summary DAX 40, FTSE, STOXX 50 EURUSD (Forex) Elliott Wave Analysis.
Euro Indices Overview: The current move is should top in the next session then have a move lower.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
03:56 EURO STOXX 50.
04:17 UK100 / FTSE 100.
06:59 Forex EURUSD / DXY.
