DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 September held just below strong resistance at 15720/740 & broke 15580 for is a sell signal targeting 15440/433, 15340/330 & support at 15275/255. We bounced just 12 ticks above. Anyone take 300 ticks profit on this trade?
EuroStoxx 50 September topped exactly at first resistance at 4070/90 & crashed 120 ticks, to just 11 ticks above our lowest target of 3940/35.
FTSE 100 September crashed from strong resistance at 7090/7100 hitting targets of 7010/00 & 6945/35. 150 tick profit on the day?
Daily analysis
Dax first resistance at 15470/490. Stop above 15500. 2nd resistance at 15580/610. Stop above 15630. Strong resistance at last week’s high of 15720/740. A break higher can target the June high at 15800/805. Obviously a break above here is a medium term buy signal.
Holding first resistance at 15470/490 targets 15340/330. Support at last week’s low of 15275/255. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for the start of next week.
EuroStoxx September shorts at first resistance at 4070/90 worked perfectly, especially if you held then almost as far as the ultimate target of 3940/35. Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 4020/30. Above 4040 allows a recovery to 4060 with strong resistance at 4080/90. Stop above 4100.
A break below 3930 is a sell signal targeting 3910 & 3885/80.
FTSE September held strong resistance at 7090/7100 too hit the lower target of 6945/35. We collapsed as far as 6911. Gains are likely to be limited. First resistance at 7000/7010 then strong resistance at 7035/45. Stop above 7065.
Below 6910 tests the June low at 6880/70. A weekly close below here is a sell signal for the start of next week.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
