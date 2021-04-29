Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June barely moving as we held a 169 tick range so far this week. We wait for fora the breakout of the first resistance at 15290/330.

EuroStoxx 50 June first resistance at 3990/4000 highs.

FTSE 100 June holding 4 ticks above first support at 6900/6880 to hit the target of6940/45.

Daily analysis

Dax first resistance at 15350/370. A break higher targets 15440/450 before a retest of all time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700& resistance at 15770/790.

Minor support at 15300/290 with 1-week trend line support at 15260/250. A break lower to meets strong support at 15130/110. Longs need stops below 15080. Further losses meet strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break is lower to targets 14820/800.

EuroStoxx first resistance at 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22& 4032/35.

First support at 3970/65 but below 3960 can target strong support at 3940/30. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break below 3880 however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.

FTSE holding 4 ticks above first support at 6900/6880 to hit the target of 6940/45, perhaps as far as 6965/70 today before a retest of resistance at the April high of6990/7000. A weekly close above here tomorrow is a buy signal of course.

First support at 6910/6900. A break below 6890 however risks a slide to 6860/55 perhaps as far as support at 6840/35.

