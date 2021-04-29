Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June barely moving as we held a 169 tick range so far this week. We wait for fora the breakout of the first resistance at 15290/330.
EuroStoxx 50 June first resistance at 3990/4000 highs.
FTSE 100 June holding 4 ticks above first support at 6900/6880 to hit the target of6940/45.
Daily analysis
Dax first resistance at 15350/370. A break higher targets 15440/450 before a retest of all time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700& resistance at 15770/790.
Minor support at 15300/290 with 1-week trend line support at 15260/250. A break lower to meets strong support at 15130/110. Longs need stops below 15080. Further losses meet strong support at 14990/940. Longs need stops below 14890. A break is lower to targets 14820/800.
EuroStoxx first resistance at 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22& 4032/35.
First support at 3970/65 but below 3960 can target strong support at 3940/30. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break below 3880 however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.
FTSE holding 4 ticks above first support at 6900/6880 to hit the target of 6940/45, perhaps as far as 6965/70 today before a retest of resistance at the April high of6990/7000. A weekly close above here tomorrow is a buy signal of course.
First support at 6910/6900. A break below 6890 however risks a slide to 6860/55 perhaps as far as support at 6840/35.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
