USD/JPY seeks support

The Japanese yen rallied over better-than-expected Tokyo CPI in December. On the daily chart, a break below August’s low (130.50) has put the buy side under pressure. The latest bounce hit resistance in the supply zone 134.70-135.00 which coincides with the 30-day moving average. The bulls will need to clear the support-turned-resistance of 133.30 before they could turn short-term sentiment around. The psychological level of 130.00 at the bottom of the bounce is a critical floor to keep the dollar steady.

EUR/GBP attempts to recover

The pound softens as the BoE's chief economist warns of persistent inflation. On the daily chart, the euro is in a consolidation after it lifted last October’s high of 0.8860. A slide below 0.8780 may have prompted intraday traders to take profit, which could cause a choppy price action in the near term. 0.8770 is a fresh support and 0.8720 at the base of the bullish breakout is confluent with the 30-day moving average. Selling pressure could be expected between 0.8830 then 0.8870, but a breakout may trigger a bullish continuation.

Dax 40 breaks daily resistance

The Dax 40 climbs as upbeat industrial output in Germany eases fears of a deep recession. A close above December’s high of 14660, a major daily resistance may have put the index back on track. Zooming into the hourly chart, momentum from 14400 is a sign of strong conviction, prompting sellers to cover. In case of a pullback, the fresh support is a key level to keep the bullish bias intact. A brief consolidation could be in play after the RSI went overbought. The psychological level of 15000 might be next when volatility returns.