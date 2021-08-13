Short-term Elliott wave view in DAX suggests that the cycle from 19 July 2021 low is unfolding in an impulse sequence favoring more upside extension to happen. Up from that low, the index has ended the first leg in wave 1 at 15681.41 high. Then wave 2 pullbacks unfolded as a flat structure where wave ((a)) ended at 15423.56 low. Wave ((b)) bounce ended at 15659.22 high and wave ((c)) ended at 15442.63 low, thus completed the wave 2 pullback.
Above from there, wave 3 remains in progress in lesser degree 5 waves structure where wave ((i)) ended at 15702.89. Wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 15492.58 low and wave ((iii)) remains in progress with another lesser degree 5 wave advance. Whereas wave (i) ended at 15694.67 high & wave (ii) ended at 15600.80 low. Near-term, as far as dips remain above 15699.27 low and more importantly above 15442.63 low then DAX is expected to extend higher in lesser degree wave (iii) approximately towards 16014.14- 16088.64 area higher before entering into a wave (iv) pullback. We don’t recommend selling and expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swings for further upside.
DAX 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
DAX Elliott Wave video
Elliott Wave Forex provides technical analysis only and is not a signal service. Information and opinions contained on ElliottWaveForex.com are provided as general market commentary and for educational purposes, and do not constitute trading advice. The information provided reflects the writers opinions but it is no guarantee as to accuracy or completeness.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3800 amid a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.