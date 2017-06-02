DAX CASH

Dax did not have a good day yesterday and closed lower...Now we have a H&S pattern on the 4 hrly charts with the neckline broken...So a break today below 11490 would have further bearish implications leaving the market with a measured target of 11265...I know this is a long way off but you know the Dax...It can move a lot in a nanno second…

11267 was the low on 15th Dec...so not that long ago….Now to take off downward pressure DAX has a lot of work to do on the topside...we have to break back above 11690/117 really…

Failure to do that, and down we go...Weekly charts are bearish which seem to be overriding the dailies and the monthly charts are bearish as well...so think that we are in for a downside move..and currently any rallies should be sold...Obviously if we stay below 117….

If we break 117 we are looking at a move towards 11893..