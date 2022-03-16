European stocks rose on Wednesday after signs of a compromise between Russia and Ukraine emerged. In a statement, the Russian foreign minister said that there was hope that the two countries will agree on Ukraine’s neutral state. He said that the negotiators were discussing specific wordings of a potential agreement. The statement came at a time when Russia is about to default on its debt for the first time since 1998. The government is attempting to pay its payments on its dollar bonds in rubles. The Russian currency has crashed by more than 40% in the past few months.

The price of crude oil declined even after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned of one of the biggest oil supply shocks in a generation. The agency said that Russian production will likely drop by as much as 3 million barrels a day from April this year. This will happen as oil companies, trading houses, banks, and shippers back away from Russian business. The country produces about 12 million barrels a day and then exports 8 million of it. Still, the potential of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine could help to offset this. Also, there is a likelihood that a deal with Iran will be reached while China is expected to offer a new stimulus package.

The US dollar declined slightly as investors waited for the upcoming interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve. Economists expect that the bank will deliver a cautiously hawkish decision in which it hikes rates by 0.25%. Analysts will be looking at the dot plot, which is a document that shows the number of expected rate hikes later this year. The US published the latest retail sales numbers ahead of the meeting. Sales rose by 0.3% in February after rising by 4.8% in the previous month while core sales that exclude the volatile food and energy prices rose by 0.2%.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair tilted upwards on Wednesday as investors waited for the upcoming Fed decision. The pair is trading at 1.1015, which is higher than this week’s low of 1.0900. On the three-hour chart, the pair has moved between the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The pair has also crossed the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index is pointing upwards. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance at 1.1100.

USD/CHF

The USDCHF pair strong rally paused today. The pair is trading at 0.9389, which is slightly below this week’s high of 0.9432. On the four-hour chart, the pair is between the middle and upper lines of the Bollinger Bands. It has also moved above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The MACD is above the neutral line. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising in the near term.

ETH/USD

ETHUSD pair continued its bullish trend ahead of the upcoming FOMC decision. On the four-hour chart, the pair rose to a high of 2,690, which was the highest point since March 10. It has moved above the Envelopes and moving averages. The MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have pointed upwards. Therefore, the pair will keep rising ahead of the Fed decision.