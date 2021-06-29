DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE

Dax 30 September topped exactly at strong resistance at 15620/650. The index has not really gone anywhere in 2 months as we hover around April highs of 15530.

EuroStoxx 50 September first resistance at 4120/30.

FTSE 100 September collapsed on Monday leaving a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart – a significantly negative signal.

Daily analysis

Dax held strong resistance again at 15620/650 all of last week. Stop above 15700. A break higher retests the September contract high at 15780. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 15850/900 then 15960/990.

I think there is a bias to the downside. Shorts at 15620/650 re-target 15490/480 (we are closing in on this level this morning), perhaps as far as the midweek low at 15440/430 this week. A break below 15400 can take prices as far as 15340/330. Support at last week’s low of 15275/255.

EuroStoxx September topped exactly at first resistance at 4110/20 & I think risks are to the downside here also. However be ready to buy a break above 4120 targeting the September contract high at 4150/53.

A break below 4090 is a sell signal targeting 4075 & 4050/45. Further losses can retest 4025/15.

FTSE September collapsed wiping out 2 days of gains to form a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart. We are back below 7045/35 to the next target of 7000/10. Further losses are likely to 6985/75, perhaps as far as 6845/35. Below 6925 retargets 6885/75, perhaps as far as 6815/05.

Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7030/40. A break higher however can retest resistance at 7080/90.

