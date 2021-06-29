DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE
Dax 30 September topped exactly at strong resistance at 15620/650. The index has not really gone anywhere in 2 months as we hover around April highs of 15530.
EuroStoxx 50 September first resistance at 4120/30.
FTSE 100 September collapsed on Monday leaving a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart – a significantly negative signal.
Daily analysis
Dax held strong resistance again at 15620/650 all of last week. Stop above 15700. A break higher retests the September contract high at 15780. A break higher is a buy signal initially targeting 15850/900 then 15960/990.
I think there is a bias to the downside. Shorts at 15620/650 re-target 15490/480 (we are closing in on this level this morning), perhaps as far as the midweek low at 15440/430 this week. A break below 15400 can take prices as far as 15340/330. Support at last week’s low of 15275/255.
EuroStoxx September topped exactly at first resistance at 4110/20 & I think risks are to the downside here also. However be ready to buy a break above 4120 targeting the September contract high at 4150/53.
A break below 4090 is a sell signal targeting 4075 & 4050/45. Further losses can retest 4025/15.
FTSE September collapsed wiping out 2 days of gains to form a bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart. We are back below 7045/35 to the next target of 7000/10. Further losses are likely to 6985/75, perhaps as far as 6845/35. Below 6925 retargets 6885/75, perhaps as far as 6815/05.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 7030/40. A break higher however can retest resistance at 7080/90.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
