Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse

Dax 30 June held first support at 15360/340 yesterday but broke lower overnight tohit the next target & support at 15260/230 this morning.

EuroStoxx 50 June breaks first support at 4000/3990 for a buying opportunity at3960/50.

FTSE 100 June collapsed from the target of 7075/85.

Daily analysis

Dax breaks 15360/340 for the next support at 15260/230. Longs need stops below15200. A break lower targets 15140/130. If we continue lower look for 15020/15000.A break lower to can retest lows at 14850/800.

Longs at strong support at 15260/230 target 15340/360 before a test of last week’shigh at 15450/470. Further gains retest the all time high at 15529. A break higherthis week targets 15580/595 & 15650, perhaps as far as 15690/710.

EuroStoxx buying opportunity at 3960/50. Longs need stops below 3940. A breaklower target 3920/15 before a retest of recent lows at 3850/45.

Longs at 3960/50 targets 3990/4000. Further gains retest 4025/35. A break highertargets 4050/55 then 4100/10.

FTSE has crashed to strong support at 6960/45. Longs need stops below 6930. Abreak lower to targets 6880/70, perhaps as far as 6830/20. Longs need stops below6800.

Longs at 6960/45 target 7000/7010 & 7030/35, perhaps as far as 7075/85. A breakhigher this time retests the 2021 high at 7133/43.

Chart