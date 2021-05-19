Dax, EuroStoxx, Ftse
Dax 30 June held first support at 15360/340 yesterday but broke lower overnight tohit the next target & support at 15260/230 this morning.
EuroStoxx 50 June breaks first support at 4000/3990 for a buying opportunity at3960/50.
FTSE 100 June collapsed from the target of 7075/85.
Daily analysis
Dax breaks 15360/340 for the next support at 15260/230. Longs need stops below15200. A break lower targets 15140/130. If we continue lower look for 15020/15000.A break lower to can retest lows at 14850/800.
Longs at strong support at 15260/230 target 15340/360 before a test of last week’shigh at 15450/470. Further gains retest the all time high at 15529. A break higherthis week targets 15580/595 & 15650, perhaps as far as 15690/710.
EuroStoxx buying opportunity at 3960/50. Longs need stops below 3940. A breaklower target 3920/15 before a retest of recent lows at 3850/45.
Longs at 3960/50 targets 3990/4000. Further gains retest 4025/35. A break highertargets 4050/55 then 4100/10.
FTSE has crashed to strong support at 6960/45. Longs need stops below 6930. Abreak lower to targets 6880/70, perhaps as far as 6830/20. Longs need stops below6800.
Longs at 6960/45 target 7000/7010 & 7030/35, perhaps as far as 7075/85. A breakhigher this time retests the 2021 high at 7133/43.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top pierces 1.2200
EUR/USD is trading below the 1.2200 level, of the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD retreats sharply despite upbeat UK CPI as yields advance
GBP/USD pulled back from 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The US dollar is up across the board as US Treasury yields surge to fresh one-week highs ahead of the FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Bitcoin hangs on last line of defense after dragging markets with it
Bitcoin price continued its crash as it slid another 11% today, pushing below $40,000. Ethereum price promptly followed the flagship cryptocurrency as it dropped below $3,000. Ripple is also deep inside the immediate demand zone, extending from $1.340 to $1.477, after Wednesday’s downswing.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.