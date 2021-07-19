DAX bottom at the next target of 15490/470, EuroStoxx holding below targets 4020, FTSE broke minor support at 6935/25

Dax 30 September just missed the 15700/710 target, then broke best support at 15610/590 to bottom exactly at the next target of 15490/470.
EuroStoxx 50 September we wrote: held strong resistance at 4080/90 targeting 4060/50. Holding below here targets 4020, perhaps as far as 4000/3990. We went straight to the 4000 target & held just 3 ticks above.
FTSE 100 September reversed 8 ticks from first resistance at 7000/7020 & broke minor support at 6935/25.
Update daily at 07:00 GMT
Today’s analysis
Dax collapsed to the next target of 15490/470. Further losses risks a retest of the June & July low at 15290/255. Longs need stops below the 100 day moving average at 15200. A break below here is a medium term sell signal.
First resistance at 15610/630. A break higher can target 15700/710 before strong resistance at June high at 15800/80. Shorts need stops above 15830. Obviously a break above here is a medium term buy signal initially targeting 16000/16100.
EuroStoxx September held 3 ticks above the next target of 4000/3990. On further losses look for a retest of the July low at 3940/35. A break below 3930 is a sell signal targeting 3910 & 3885/80.
Gains are likely to be limited with strong resistance at 4055/65 & again at 4080/90. Stop above 4100. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 4120/25 & 4145/50.
FTSE September best support at 6910/00. Longs need stops below 6890. A break below here is a medium term sell signal targeting 6875/70 then 6810/00.
Bulls need a move above 6930 to test strong resistance at 7010/7025. Shorts need stops above 7050.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
GBP/USD: Covid risks digging in to daily support territory
GBP/USD has started out the week on the back foot as the price drops near to 0.5%. Cable has fallen from a high of 1.3862 and met a low of 1.3755 in Tokyo. The bears are in charge as investors fret over the rise of the delta variant in the UK and overseas.
EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid a quiet start to the week’s trading in Asia on Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair remains heavy for the third consecutive day as market sentiment remains sour.
Dogecoin price contemplates 78% decline after Elon Musk’s tweet
Dogecoin price is currently close to testing a crucial support level at $0.161. Elon Musk responds to a comment saying that his son is holding DOGE. The 2021 bull run gains might come undone if the $0.161 support shatters.
The Week Ahead: ECB rate decision, UK retail sales, Netflix results
Until recently there had been low expectations around this meeting after the last meeting saw the European Central Bank upgrade its GDP forecasts for 2021, from 4% to 4.6%. In recent months there has been some underlying grumbling amongst ....