GER 30 retests record high
Germany’s DAX 30 claws back previous losses as the economic outlook brightens.
On the daily timeframe, the latest sideways action has allowed the RSI to drop back to the neutrality area, which is good news for a breakneck bull market.
On the hourly chart, strong momentum above the last leg of the sell-off indicates traders’ conviction in buying the dip.
April’s high at 15520 is the main obstacle and a breakout could push the index to a new record high. 15220 is the closest support in case of a pullback.
USD/JPY retraces for support
The Japanese yen stayed muted as the country’s GDP contracted slightly more than expected in Q1.
The surge above 109.70 is an indication that buyers have regained control after a two-week-long consolidation. The US dollar is pulling back after the RSI overshot to 80.
Buying interests are likely to be found at the demand area between 108.65 and 108.90. Further down, a drop to 108.30 may extend the consolidation.
On the upside, bulls could trigger a broader rally if they succeed in clearing the resistance at 109.70.
EUR/GBP recovers after RSI divergence
The euro inched higher after Eurozone bond yields climbed to multi-month highs. The pair is still in a recovery phase following last week’s sell-off.
The RSI divergence has signaled a deceleration in the bearish momentum. The breakout above 0.8610 has prompted more sellers to take profit, lifting pressure on the single currency.
0.8640, support turned into resistance is the next hurdle. A bullish breakout could send the price to 0.8680. 0.8560-90 is the demand area if the pair needs to find bids.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well placed for 1.22 on USD sell-off, focus on Eurozone GDP, Lagarde
EUR/USD flirts with weekly tops near 1.2170, looking to recapture 1.2200. Vaccine optimism extends US dollar weakness amid a light calendar. Eurozone GDP could justify European Commission’s upbeat forecast. ECB President Lagarde may add to the economic recovery hopes.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.4200 after upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is holding the higher ground, approaching 1.4200 after an upbeat UK jobs report. The cable cheers the broad US dollar weakness despite concerns over the Indian covid strain, Brexit and chatters concerning a delay in the reopening deadline of June 21.
Gold drops below $1870 as Treasury yields rebound
Gold (XAU/USD) is off the highs and slips below $1870 amid a bounce in the Treasury yields across the curve, which helps cap the US dollar’s decline. The gold price refreshed three-month highs at $1874 in the last hour.
SafeMoon price rebounds 10% after Dave Portnoy reveals SAFEMOON investment
Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy recently announced his support for SafeMoon, while appearing on a video comparing six altcoins. The American internet intends to back the new cryptocurrency to see whether his actions could impact market movements.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.