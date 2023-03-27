USD/CAD tests support
The Canadian dollar bounced on upbeat retail numbers in January. On the daily chart, the upward bias remains intact with the two-week long pullback securing solid buying over 1.3630 at the confluence of the 20-day SMA and the base of the March breakout rally. A surge above 1.3740 forced sellers to cover, stirring up volatility in the process. A close above 1.3810 would resume the uptrend above October’s high of 1.3970. As the RSI returns to neutral territory, 1.3710 is the closest level to expect renewed interest.
EUR/GBP seeks support
The euro fell as plunging European banking stocks weighed on sentiment. A drop below the first support at 0.8810 has dented the momentum. 0.8770 is the next level to see if buyers would be able to keep the latest rebound valid, or they would be up against a wall if the pair revisits the critical floor at 0.8730. Its breach would lay the foundation for a bearish reversal in the medium-term. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters and a close above 0.8860 would open the door to this month’s high of 0.8920.
DAX 40 holds on to gains
The Dax 40 pared losses as central bankers tried to ease fears of a liquidity crisis. The bulls have had a hard time pushing beyond the area of congestion formed by the support-turned-resistance of 15300 and the 20-day SMA. A break below the psychological level of 15000 took out some weak hands. The demand zone around 14800 goes back to January’s bullish breakout and is critical to keep the bounce valid. As the trading range narrows between these significant levels, a breakout on either side would dictate the next move.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.