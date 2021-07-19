Global stocks retreated sharply as investors remained concerned about the spreading of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices declined by more than 1.5%. Similarly, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 fell by more than 0.4%. Bond yields also crashed, with the benchmark 10-year falling by 2.86% to 1.262%. The 30-year yield fell to 1.866%. This happened as the number of Delta variant cases rose in several countries like France, UK, Australia, and Thailand. Indeed, travel stocks like IAG, Rolls-Royce, and Ryanair were among the worst performers in Europe.
The earning season will continue this week, with some of the biggest companies in the country expected to publish their results. According to Factset, about 8% of all S&P 500 companies have published their quarterly results. Most of these firms have reported results that have beat consensus estimates. This week, some of the top companies that will publish their results are Netflix, IBM, Philip Morris, Ally Financial, and UBS. Most of these firms are expected to publish strong results since developed countries published strong results in the second quarter. Some of the top companies to watch today will be Zoom, which announced a $14 billion deal to acquire Five9. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings will also be watched after it abandoned its decision to merge with Vivendi’s Universal.
The price of crude oil slipped after the latest OPEC+ deal. Members of the OPEC+ cartel reached an agreement to gradually increase production by 400k barrels per day. That was a rare victory by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The deal came two weeks after the members struggled to find a middle ground. The price also crashed as the number of Covid cases kept rising. This is a negative thing for oil prices because it means that demand will ease as some countries opt for lockdowns. The price of Brent fell to $71.90 while that of West Texas Intermediate fell below $70.
GER30
The DAX index crashed by more than 2% as Covid risks escalated. It declined to €15,227, which was substantially lower than the year-to-date high of €15,813. As a result, the Bollinger Bands widened and the Average True Range (ATR) soared, which is a sign of the rising volatility. The index also dropped below the short and long term moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moved to the oversold level. Therefore, while the index may keep falling, there is a possibility that a relief rally will happen soon.
UK100
The FTSE 100 index gapped to the lowest level since May 13 as the sell-off in global stocks accelerated. The index declined even as the UK relaxed most of its Covid restrictions. The index dropped to a low of £6,855, which was substantially lower than the year-to-date high of £7,218. It also crashed below the important support level at £6,945. It also declined below the envelopes indicator and the short and longer-term moving averages. Therefore, the index may keep falling, with the next key reference level being £6,800.
EURUSD
The EURUSD pair crashed today as investors rushed to safety. The pair declined to 1.1765, which was the lowest level in months. It also moved below the substantial support at 1.1775 and the 25-day and 15-day moving averages. The MACD also dropped below the neutral line. Therefore, after the bearish breakout, the pair will likely maintain the bearish trend.
