The Japanese yen was little changed on Wednesday after the relatively weak Japanese economic data. According to the country’s statistics agency, the economy declined by 0.9% on a quarter-on-quarter basis. This drop translated to a year-on-year decline of 3.6%. The statistics agency attributed the weakness of the country’s economy to the Covid wave that happened in the quarter. Consumer spending declined by 1.3% while external demand was little changed. These numbers mean that the Bank of Japan is likely to sound dovish when it holds its December meeting next week.
The euro moved sideways as investors reacted to the new leadership change in Germany. Olaf Scholz became chancellor after he formed a coalition agreement with two other parties. Germany has had one leader in the past 16 years. Scholz faces some challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic and slowing economic recovery. Data published this week showed that the country’s industrial production declined in October. He also faces energy challenges since his goal is to decarbonize the country. Most importantly, there are geopolitical concerns especially between Western countries and Russia.
Global stocks cooled slightly after they staged a strong rally this week. The FTSE 100 index rose by about 0.15% while the DAX and CAC 40 retreated. In the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones and S&P 500 were relatively unchanged as well. Crude oil also wavered. This performance is mostly because of profit-taking since American indices have moved close to their all-time high. Also, there are concerns about Omicron after Pfizer announced that the variant was evading its vaccine. There are also concerns about the US tensions with Russia.
UK100
The FTSE 100 index has gained sharply this week. It is trading at 7,350, which is slightly below the key resistance level at 7,395. It has also moved slightly above the key support level at 7,318, which was the highest level on November 25. The index is along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. It is also slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, while the index could keep rising, there is a likelihood that it will retest 7,318 in the near term.
USDCAD
The USDCAD pair is hovering near its lowest level since December 1 as investors waited for the upcoming Bank of Canada interest rate decision. The pair is trading at 1.2640, which is substantially below this month’s high of 1.2856. On the four-hour chart, the pair managed to move below the ascending channel. It also declined below the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. Therefore, the pair will likely have a relief rally after the BOC decision.
EURUSD
The EURUSD pair moved sideways as the market reflected on the potential policies by Olaf Scholz. A speech by Christine Lagarde did not move the pair either. It is trading at around 1.1293, where it has been in the past few days. The pair is at the same level as the 25-day moving average on the four-hour chart. The MACD is also slightly below the neutral level. Therefore, the pair will likely have a bullish breakout later today.
