Commodity prices surged to the highest level since 2008 as the market assessed the impact of the sanctions against Russia. Crude oil price soared to almost $20 per barrel while natural gas is hovering near its all-time high. Other commodities like wheat, copper, aluminum, and gold also continued their bullish trend. This performance presents a major risk in terms of inflation. Recent data from most countries showed that inflation has jumped to multi-year highs. For example, in Switzerland, inflation rose to 2.3% while in Turkey, it jumped to a 20-year high of 54%.

The euro continued moving in a bearish trend even after the strong economic numbers from Europe. According to Eurostat, the unemployment rate dropped from 7.0% in December to a record low of 6.8%. This drop was better than the median estimate of 7.0%. Further data showed that the bloc’s services and composite PMIs rose in February as most countries reopen. There are concerns about whether the European Central Bank will start hiking interest rates this year.

European indices and American futures tilted lower after the Fed chair reiterated that the bank will start hiking interest rates this month amid the ongoing crisis. They also fell after more companies announced that they will exit the Russian market. Renault, Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes Benz said that they will stop manufacturing and selling their vehicles there. At the same time, MSCI and FTSE Russell announced that they will remove Russian equities from their indices. The European Union is working on a fresh round of sanctions on Russia.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD pair declined slightly on Thursday and is hovering near its lowest level since 2020. On the hourly chart, the pair has moved below the key support level at 1.1100, which was the lowest level on February 24. The pair has moved below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index is approaching the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling ahead of the American jobs data.

XBR/USD

The XBRUSD pair rose to a high of 118.21, which was the highest level in years. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved above all moving averages while the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is above the neutral level. The accumulation and distribution index has also been in an upward trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as bulls target the next key resistance level at 100.

ETH/USD

The ETHUSD pair tilted lower as the strong comeback eased. The pair is trading at 2,913, which is slightly below this week’s high of 3,038. On the four-hour chart, the pair is along the middle line of the Bollinger Bands while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has started moving lower. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling as bears target the next key support at 2,800.