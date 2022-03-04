Dax 40 shorts at resistance at 14000/100 were the perfectly trade with a high for the day exactly here & a 700 point collapse overnight.

EuroStoxx 50 MARCH breaks 500 day & 100 week moving average support at 3710/3690.

FTSE 100 MARCH looks like it is building a head & shoulders top - with a volatile right shoulder! - UPDATE!! the neckline at 7135/25 has been broken for a sell signal - a weekly close below here tonight will confirm the sell signal.

Daily analysis

Dax shorts at 14100/000 work on the expected break below 13780/750 as we hit my target of 13350/300 before an excellent buying opportunity at 13130/100. Longs need stops below 13000. A weekly close below 13000 is a very important sell signal for the start of next week.

Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 13750/800 & obviously strong resistance at 14000/100.

EuroStoxx this time breaks support at the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 3710/3690 for an important sell signal targeting strong support at 3590/70. Longs need stops below 3530.

Longs at strong support at 3590/70 can target 3690/3710.

FTSE breaks the neckline at 7140/30 for an important longer-term sell signal. If prices recover & hold above 7160 we can consider a false break this morning. Bulls need a break above 7190/7200 for a buy signal today.

Holding below 7120 targets strong support at 6960/30.