-
Dax 40 shorts at resistance at 14000/100 were the perfectly trade with a high for the day exactly here & a 700 point collapse overnight.
-
EuroStoxx 50 MARCH breaks 500 day & 100 week moving average support at 3710/3690.
-
FTSE 100 MARCH looks like it is building a head & shoulders top - with a volatile right shoulder! - UPDATE!! the neckline at 7135/25 has been broken for a sell signal - a weekly close below here tonight will confirm the sell signal.
Daily analysis
Dax shorts at 14100/000 work on the expected break below 13780/750 as we hit my target of 13350/300 before an excellent buying opportunity at 13130/100. Longs need stops below 13000. A weekly close below 13000 is a very important sell signal for the start of next week.
Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 13750/800 & obviously strong resistance at 14000/100.
EuroStoxx this time breaks support at the 500 day & 100 week moving average at 3710/3690 for an important sell signal targeting strong support at 3590/70. Longs need stops below 3530.
Longs at strong support at 3590/70 can target 3690/3710.
FTSE breaks the neckline at 7140/30 for an important longer-term sell signal. If prices recover & hold above 7160 we can consider a false break this morning. Bulls need a break above 7190/7200 for a buy signal today.
Holding below 7120 targets strong support at 6960/30.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
