DAX, EuroStoxx, FTSE

Dax 30 June topped exactly at first resistance at 15350/370 & sold off to strong support at 15130/110. Longs need stops below 15080.

EuroStoxx 50 June topped exactly at first resistance at 3990/4000 & bounced just 2 ticks above strong support at 3940/30.

FTSE 100 June topped just 3 ticks from resistance at the April high of 6990/7000.

Daily analysis

Dax held strong support at 15130/110. Longs need stops below 15080. Further losses meet strong support at 14940/900. Longs need stops below 14860.

First resistance at 15270/290. Shorts need stops above 15320. A break higher targets 15370/80. Above here look for 15440/450 before a retest of the all-time high at 15500/529. A break higher in the bull trend targets 15650/700 & resistance at 15770/790.

EuroStoxx topped exactly at first resistance at 3990/4000 highs. Further gains this week target 4018/22 & 4032/35.

Holding below 3960/65 retests strong support at 3940/30. Strong support again at 3900/3890. A break lower however risks a slide to 3865/62. Expect strong support at 3845/35. Longs need stops below 3825.

FTSE holding resistance at the April high of 6990/7000 & if you managed to establish a short position we have sold off to first support at 6910/6900 for profit-taking. A break below 6890 however risks a slide to 6860/55, perhaps as far as support at 6840/35.

