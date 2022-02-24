DAX: A break below 13900 should trigger significant moves to the downside, targeting 13750/710

-
Dax 40 bounced to very strong resistance at 14750/800 but ran as far as 14893 - I hope you managed to hold on the short for the collapse as far as 14000.
EuroStoxx 50 MARCH breaks important support at 3900/3880 to hit my first target of 3810/00.
FTSE 100 MARCH crashed as far as 7251 as Ukraine is attacked.
Daily analysis
Dax has crashed as far as my target & strong longer term moving average support at 14100/000. A break below 13900 should trigger significant moves to the downside, initially targeting 13750/710.
However a bounce from 14000 is certainly possible, initially targeting 14280/330, perhaps as far as resistance at 14500/550.
EuroStoxx broke important support at 3900/3880 initially targeting 3810/00 (hit) & perhaps as far as 3750/40.
Longs are very risky but I cannot rule out a bounce from 3810/00 to 3880/90. Further gains meet strong resistance at 3940/50.
FTSE crashed as far as 7251 as Ukraine is attacked. Strong resistance at 7315/40. Above 7350 however can target 7390/7400.
Further losses certainly are possible to 7190/80. Expect strong support at 7130/10.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.