DAX: A break below 13900 should trigger significant moves to the downside, targeting 13750/710

Dax 40 bounced to very strong resistance at 14750/800 but ran as far as 14893 - I hope you managed to hold on the short for the collapse as far as 14000.

EuroStoxx 50 MARCH breaks important support at 3900/3880 to hit my first target of 3810/00.

FTSE 100 MARCH crashed as far as 7251 as Ukraine is attacked.

Daily analysis

Dax has crashed as far as my target & strong longer term moving average support at 14100/000. A break below 13900 should trigger significant moves to the downside, initially targeting 13750/710.

However a bounce from 14000 is certainly possible, initially targeting 14280/330, perhaps as far as resistance at 14500/550.

EuroStoxx broke important support at 3900/3880 initially targeting 3810/00 (hit) & perhaps as far as 3750/40.

Longs are very risky but I cannot rule out a bounce from 3810/00 to 3880/90. Further gains meet strong resistance at 3940/50.

FTSE crashed as far as 7251 as Ukraine is attacked. Strong resistance at 7315/40. Above 7350 however can target 7390/7400.

Further losses certainly are possible to 7190/80. Expect strong support at 7130/10.