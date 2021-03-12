Dax: A break above 14705 targets 14745/55

Dax

Dax 30 March beat the February/March high at 14185/195 for a buy signal & we topped exactly at the next target of 14595/605 for a potential profit of 300 ticks so far.

We spent the rest of the day trading in a small range to consolidate gains. We are overbought but with no sell signal we cannot even think about shorts.

Daily Analysis

Dax holding above the February/March high at 14185/195 was our a buy signal & we hit all targets as far as 14595/605. Further gains today target 14635/645 & 14685/695. A break above 14705 targets 14745/55.

We are severely overbought but without a sell signal shorts are way too risky. Look for minor support at 14475/455 & 14350/300.

Chart