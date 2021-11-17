DAX 40 Index Euro Stock Elliott Wave Analysis (v) of v) of 1 of (5).
DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & Euro Stoxx 50 SX5E Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading.
Euro Indices Overview:Risk On DAX and Stoxx are bullish and in line with US Indices Elliott Wave counts.
European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 1 of (5).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave iv) of 3 of (5).
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 1 of (5).
Video Chapters:
00:00 EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
03:08 DAX 40 (GDAXI) Elliott Wave Analysis.
07:00 UK100 / FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:00Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"Never, ever argue with your trading system."
