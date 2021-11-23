DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & Euro Stoxx 50 SX5E Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
Euro Indices Overview:Possible top in place, needs confirmation.
European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave 1 of (5) Top in place?
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave a) 4 of (5).
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave 1 of (5) Top in place?
Video Chapters:
00:00 EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
08:42 DAX 40 (GDAXI) Elliott Wave Analysis.
14:48 UK100 / FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
19:20Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
