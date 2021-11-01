DAX 40 Index, FTSE 100 & STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Trading Strategies.
Euro Indices Overview: Wed and Thursday corrective days.
European Indices Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 1 of (5).
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave 3 of (5).
STOXX 50 Elliott Wave (v) of v) of 1 of (5).
Video Chapters:
00:00 UK100 Elliott Wave Analysis.
01:48 STOXX 50 Elliott Wave Analysis.
03:29 DAX 40 Elliott Wave Analysis.
12:54 Thank you for watching Euro Indices Elliott Wave Analysis.
Trading Tip:
"99%+ of traders don't care about Ferraris and yachts. They just want to pay their bills, save a little extra money, and sleep well at night. The only way to do that is to bat 70% or more. Anything less, and these goals are nothing more than fantasy." - Mark Melnick.
