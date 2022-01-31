Stock Market Index News & Analysis 2022: Elliott Wave DAX 40, FTSE, STOXX 50 EURUSD (Forex).
Euro Indices Overview:
Video Chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
04:25 EURO STOXX 50.
06:06 UK100 / FTSE 100.
09:28 Forex EURUSD.
15:43 Thanks for watching!
European Indices Elliott Wave Counts:
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave (c) of b)of (2) or (4).
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave iv) of C of (4).
DAX 40 Elliott Wave iv) of C of (4).
FOREX EURUSD Wave 4) of iii of (v) of iii).
Euro Trading Strategies.
Short on EURUSD - holding short trade.
Short DAX and STOXX: Waiting for the next Trade Set-up.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid US dollar pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, rebounding slightly at the start of the week. It is a big week for the single currency and US dollar with plenty on the events calendar to rock the apple cart. The ECB and NFP will be the highlights as markets trade the central bank divergence theme.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold bears eye $1,753 despite softer USD
Gold remains on the back foot for fourth consecutive day, keeps downside break of 100-DMA previous support from August. Market sentiment dwindles amid indecision over the pace of Fed’s March rate hike after Friday’s US Employment Cost Index.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is currently consolidating. Going forward, investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Week Ahead: Three central banks meet ahead of US jobs report
A busy week lies ahead. The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates, the European Central Bank is unlikely to signal anything new, but the Reserve Bank of Australia could try to dampen rate hike bets.