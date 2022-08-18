DAX 40 Index Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index UKX, STOXX 50 Forex EURUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: UK consumer sentiment hits record low as inflation soars.
Elliott Wave Market Indices Summary: Wave 4 currently in Wave b) of 4 and Wave c) lower is still required.
Trading Strategy: Short trades for the DAX and Stoxx see video for trade signals.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
04:31 EURO STOXX 50.
06:57 UKX / FTSE 100.
08:30 Forex EURUSD / DXY.
13:40 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the backfoot below 1.0100 amid notable USD demand
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0100, as the US dollar extends the previous rally amid risk-aversion. Fears of German recession, geopolitical concerns and hawkish Fedspeak weigh on the major currency pair.
GBP/USD slides below 1.1900 as USD bulls seize control
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1900 amid mixed UK Retail Sales and relentless US dollar strength. The UK Retail Sales surprised positively, with a 0.3% rise MoM in July. On an annualized basis, UK consumer spending fell 3.4% vs. 3.3% expected.
Gold eyes additional declines towards $1,735 – Confluence Detector
Gold price is consolidating the downside before resuming the next downswing. The US dollar remains favored amid hawkish Fedspeak, firmer yields and risk-aversion. XAU/USD bears keep their sight on $1,735 below a sustained break of the $1,750 mark.
AVAX price will give holders an opportunity to get out before another 20% crash
AVAX price is in a tough spot as it approaches the end of its uptrend that has been ongoing for two months. While bearish as the altcoin looks, a minor relief rally or bounce could help investors cash out before another leg down.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!