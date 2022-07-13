DAX 40 Index Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index UKX, STOXX 50 Forex EURUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: European shares rise on aero, luxury stocks boost.
Elliott Wave Market Indices Summary:Working an impulse wave structure up off the low. that said the next bullish step for the DAX 40 is to develop support on 13,000 as tested support.
Trading Strategy: Nil
Video Chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI)
01:58 EURO STOXX 50
02:52 UKX / FTSE 100
03:33 Forex EURUSD / DXY
07:33 Thanks for watching!
