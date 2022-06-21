DAX 40 Indizes Technische Analyse de, FTSE 100 Index UKX, STOXX 50 Forex EURUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
Market Summary Euro Indices: Today I try to tie in the DXY and EURUSD into the Euro Indices to confirm market direct, so let's see if certain price points are triggered to confirm trends.
Trading Strategy:Trading the DAX 40 Long and looking at the EURUSD long trade set up.
Video Chapters :
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
05:43 EURO STOXX 50.
06:06 UKX / FTSE 100.
06:42 Forex EURUSD / DXY.
20:29 Thanks for watching!
European Indices Elliott Wave Counts:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave (B) low?
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave Wave a) of 2.
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave (B) low.
FOREX EURUSD Wave iii) of C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
