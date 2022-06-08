Euro Market Report News DAX 40, FTSE 100 Index UKX, STOXX 50 Forex EURUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Analysis.
Market Summary Euro Indices: Expecting the US Dollar DXY to move down into Wave C of (4) and the EURUSD to move up into Wave C of (4) taking the DAX Stoxx and FTSE higher. Short term long trades is the takeaway today.
Trading Strategy: Long trade setups on the EURUSD and Euro Indices, Long above Wave b on the abc Wave (ii) retracement see video.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
04:46 EURO STOXX 50.
06:42 UKX / FTSE 100.
06:58 Forex EURUSD / DXY.
European Indices Elliott Wave Counts:
DAX 40 Elliott Wave i) of 5.
FTSE 100 Elliott Wave i) of 5.
EURO STOXX 50 Elliott Wave C of (4).
FOREX EURUSD Wave C of (4).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
