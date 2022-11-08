DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs.
Market Indices Overview: Taking a look at the bigger Elliott wave structure for the DXY GBP and EURO as there can be a top in place for the DXY and therefore a low in place for the GBP and EURO and even the Indices.
Elliott Wave count: Viewing the bullish and bearish Elliott wave counts today.
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: Nil.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
06:27 EURO STOXX 50.
07:06 UKX / FTSE 100.
09:48 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
29:23 Thanks for supporting tradinglounge!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
