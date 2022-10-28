DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: The euro dropped more than 1 percent on Thursday, falling back below parity with the dollar, after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates.
Market Indices Overview:expect swings on Wed and bearishness on Thursday.
Elliott Wave count: Wave C of (2) Looking for the top of this current rally.
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: Our strategy is looking and preparing for a top to short.
Video Chapters:
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
09:13 EURO STOXX 50.
12:35 UKX / FTSE 100.
14:57 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
